K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KPLUY shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $9.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $12.48.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, or vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brand names.

