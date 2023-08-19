Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,380,000 after buying an additional 663,192 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,783,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 732,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,404,000 after buying an additional 346,457 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,270,000 after buying an additional 324,706 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,216,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on KLIC. StockNews.com began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 180,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,804,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,600 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.39. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.23. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $190.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.24%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

