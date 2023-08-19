Leerink Partnrs Comments on Cytokinetics, Incorporated’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Cytokinetics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cytokinetics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.10) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.21.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $32.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.75. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $55.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.99.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 5,419.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 33.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth $51,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth $62,000.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $470,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,614,654.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $470,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,614,654.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $68,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,737.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,846,965. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

