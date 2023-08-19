Lifesci Capital Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO)

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Lifesci Capital lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Orchestra BioMed in a research note issued on Monday, August 14th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Rakhit now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.38). The consensus estimate for Orchestra BioMed’s current full-year earnings is ($1.63) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Orchestra BioMed’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Orchestra BioMed Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OBIO opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13. Orchestra BioMed has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $23.39.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Orchestra BioMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 17,052 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 32,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension; and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

