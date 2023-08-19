Livent Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Livent in a report issued on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Livent’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Livent’s FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Livent had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.00 million.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Livent from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CICC Research upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC dropped their price target on Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.41.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.05. Livent has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $36.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent during the second quarter valued at approximately $621,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at $458,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Livent by 4.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 268,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Livent by 14.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 47,993 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Livent by 18.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 166,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 26,404 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

