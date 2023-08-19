Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Loews were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,831,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,140,000 after purchasing an additional 88,346 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth about $420,569,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,101,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,404,000 after purchasing an additional 151,794 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,072,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,556,000 after purchasing an additional 93,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Loews Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $61.59 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $63.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 4,456,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.29 per share, for a total transaction of $175,078,204.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,414,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,760,215,056.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,456,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.29 per share, for a total transaction of $175,078,204.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,414,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,760,215,056.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Benjamin J. Tisch purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.88 per share, with a total value of $6,366,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 350,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,275,942.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,676,050 shares of company stock worth $187,644,605 over the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

