LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 245 ($3.11) to GBX 255 ($3.23) in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LondonMetric Property presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $223.33.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LNSPF

LondonMetric Property Price Performance

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

OTCMKTS LNSPF opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24. LondonMetric Property has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $2.52.

(Get Free Report)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 16.5 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.