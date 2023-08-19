Loop Capital Raises Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $315.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $338.18.

HD opened at $327.57 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The stock has a market cap of $329.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,156,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $1,332,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,081,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

