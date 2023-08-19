Loop Capital Raises monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $205.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Loop Capital from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MNDY. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on monday.com from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on monday.com from $167.00 to $224.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, monday.com presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.56.

monday.com stock opened at $161.07 on Tuesday. monday.com has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $189.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.07 and a beta of 0.77.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.25 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that monday.com will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in monday.com by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

