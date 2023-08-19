L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) vs. Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Free Report) and L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Smurfit Kappa Group and L’Oréal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smurfit Kappa Group $13.50 billion 0.75 $994.60 million N/A N/A L’Oréal $40.32 billion 5.76 $6.01 billion N/A N/A

L’Oréal has higher revenue and earnings than Smurfit Kappa Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smurfit Kappa Group N/A N/A N/A L’Oréal N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Smurfit Kappa Group and L’Oréal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smurfit Kappa Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 L’Oréal 2 7 1 0 1.90

Smurfit Kappa Group currently has a consensus price target of $2,294.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5,777.53%. L’Oréal has a consensus price target of $353.00, suggesting a potential upside of 307.53%. Given Smurfit Kappa Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Smurfit Kappa Group is more favorable than L’Oréal.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Smurfit Kappa Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of L’Oréal shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Smurfit Kappa Group pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. L’Oréal pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Risk & Volatility

Smurfit Kappa Group has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L’Oréal has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Smurfit Kappa Group beats L’Oréal on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in the Americas and Europe. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes. It also provides point of sale displays; cardboards of social distancing; corrugated sheet boards, solid board sheets, folding carton sheet boards, sack Kraft papers, MG brown Kraft papers, preprint products, agro-papers, technical papers, BanaBag, and Catcher Board MB12; various types of containerboards, such as Kraftliners, testliners, and containerboard flutings; and solid board sheets. In addition, the company offers recycling solutions to cardboard and paper products; and supplies packaging machinery. It primarily serves consumer goods, industrial goods, and food and drink sectors. Smurfit Kappa Group plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About L’Oréal

L'Oréal S.A., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skincare products, cleansers, hair colorants, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc. The company provides its products under the L'Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup, Stylenanda, Essie, Dark & Lovely, Mixa, Magic Mask, Niley, Lancôme, Yves Saint Laurent, Armani, Kiehl's Since 1851, Halena Rubinstein, Biotherm, Shu Uemura, IT Cosmetics, Ralph Lauren Fragrance, Urban Decay, Mugler, Valentino, Viktor&Rolf, Azzaro, Prada, Cacharel, Maison Margela Fragrance, Diesel, Yue Sai, Atelier Colonge, Carita, Takami, L'Oréal Professionnel Paris, Kérastase, Redken, Matrix, Pureology, Pulp Riot, La Roche-Posay, Vichy, CeraVe, SkinCeuticals, Decléor, and Skinbetter Science brands. It sells its products through distribution channels, such as hair salons, local stores, e-commerce, travel retail, mass market retail, department store perfumeries, pharmacies, drug stores, medi-spas, and branded retail. L'Oréal S.A. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Clichy, France.

