Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Marriott International worth $53,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $202.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.67. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.90 and a 12-month high of $210.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The firm has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 19,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $4,014,387.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,286,132.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,223 shares of company stock valued at $15,641,095 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.57.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

