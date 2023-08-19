Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives $44.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Merus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Merus from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Merus from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Merus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRUS

Merus Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. Merus has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $27.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Merus by 107.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Merus by 871.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Merus during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Merus by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merus

(Get Free Report

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.