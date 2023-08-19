Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,905,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,180 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $248,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 4,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 23,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 212,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the first quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.4% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 248,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,340,000 after acquiring an additional 34,971 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $149.09 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,593 shares of company stock worth $1,992,388 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

