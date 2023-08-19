Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 829,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Dropbox worth $17,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DBX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 233.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 71,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 47.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $28.68.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 515,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $12,901,259.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,997,316.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 515,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $12,901,259.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,997,316.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $2,082,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 543,744 shares in the company, valued at $15,094,333.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 960,669 shares of company stock worth $24,970,256. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

