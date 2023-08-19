Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $17,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $1,438,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,460.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $1,438,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.91.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $203.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.62. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.25 and a fifty-two week high of $206.43. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

