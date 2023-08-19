Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 478,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,967 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $16,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,612,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,915,000 after acquiring an additional 179,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,782,000 after acquiring an additional 104,624 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 32.9% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,424,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,032,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,947,000 after acquiring an additional 521,604 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FNF opened at $40.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.95. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $45.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

