Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $17.21 Million Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,362 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 51,278 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $17,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 626.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $116.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.12.

Expedia Group Stock Up 1.5 %

EXPE stock opened at $107.21 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $124.95. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Articles

