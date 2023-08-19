Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $20.41 Million Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 308,619 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 10,048 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $20,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $64.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $80.85.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -109.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Summit Insights cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Seagate Technology

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.