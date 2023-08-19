Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $21.27 Million Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Hormel Foods worth $21,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,210,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,142,000 after acquiring an additional 144,559 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,288,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,923,000 after acquiring an additional 20,418 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 648.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 119,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 103,482 shares in the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $210,652.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,859,552 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Hormel Foods stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.20. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average of $40.79.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.33%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

