Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $21.39 Million Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,792 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 112,914 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $21,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fithian LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $1,319,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDB opened at $62.83 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $55.22 and a twelve month high of $71.76. The firm has a market cap of $116.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.16.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HDB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

