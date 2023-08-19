Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $21.73 Million Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.25% of Owens Corning worth $21,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 87.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,906.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,603 shares of company stock worth $1,329,296 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $136.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.70 and a 200-day moving average of $112.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.07. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $74.22 and a 52-week high of $143.70.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.92.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

