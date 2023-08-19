Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $21.82 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $21,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $214.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $166.93 and a 12 month high of $222.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.19 and its 200-day moving average is $226.00.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.