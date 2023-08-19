Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 151.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,081 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,971 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.15% of BorgWarner worth $17,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after acquiring an additional 570,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,815,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,206,000 after acquiring an additional 50,791 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,023,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $282,712,000 after acquiring an additional 174,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,931,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $198,141,000 after acquiring an additional 54,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,907,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,520,000 after acquiring an additional 240,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BorgWarner Cuts Dividend

Shares of BWA opened at $39.64 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Nomura downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.62.

View Our Latest Report on BorgWarner

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.