Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Aptiv worth $17,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Aptiv by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,451,000 after purchasing an additional 109,476 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 18.5% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,895,000 after acquiring an additional 58,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Stock Down 0.2 %

Aptiv stock opened at $95.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $124.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aptiv from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

