Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 476,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,516 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in UGI were worth $16,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of UGI from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

UGI Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UGI stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.98. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $43.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.41.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.52%.

Insider Activity

In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault acquired 3,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $99,748.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,677.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

UGI Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.