Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $20,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in SBA Communications by 127.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 54.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $222.51 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $214.51 and a 12 month high of $347.71. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.43.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.72.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

