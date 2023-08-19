Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 19,855 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,855 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Corning worth $16,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. UBS Group cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.56. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,783. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

