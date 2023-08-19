Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 373,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 25,382 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.14% of LKQ worth $21,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 204.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.88. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LKQ in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

