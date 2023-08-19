Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,684 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,105,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Manulife Financial worth $20,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MFC. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 249.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 40.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

MFC stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.11. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.276 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

