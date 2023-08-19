Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,267 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,267 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $18,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Steel Canyon Capital LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $463,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,240 shares in the company, valued at $17,432,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WTW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $251.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $198.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.14. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.28). Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

