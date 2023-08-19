Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 797 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $17,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,367,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 315.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,866,000 after acquiring an additional 370,589 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,880,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $115,380,000 after acquiring an additional 269,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,610,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $8,272,290.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,275 shares of company stock valued at $20,859,943 over the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of WST opened at $387.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.78. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $408.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WST shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on West Pharmaceutical Services

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.