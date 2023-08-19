Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 8,121 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,121 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Allstate worth $20,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Allstate by 40.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Allstate by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $106.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.40. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -34.40%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

