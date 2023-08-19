monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Loop Capital from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MNDY. KeyCorp lifted their price target on monday.com from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on monday.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.56.

monday.com stock opened at $161.07 on Tuesday. monday.com has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $189.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.07 and a beta of 0.77.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.25 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that monday.com will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in monday.com by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

