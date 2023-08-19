monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Increased to $234.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $224.00 to $234.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $196.56.

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $161.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -161.07 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.87. monday.com has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $189.15.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.25 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Analysts expect that monday.com will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in monday.com by 12.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in monday.com by 30.3% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in monday.com in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the second quarter valued at $140,686,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

