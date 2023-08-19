monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Raised to $234.00 at Citigroup

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $224.00 to $234.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.56.

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $161.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.87. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.07 and a beta of 0.77. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $189.15.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. monday.com had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that monday.com will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in monday.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in monday.com by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in monday.com by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in monday.com by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

