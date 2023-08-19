Murphy USA Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $4.47 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Murphy USA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $4.47 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.44. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $21.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $7.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.77 EPS.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MUSA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.60.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of MUSA opened at $317.00 on Thursday. Murphy USA has a 1-year low of $231.65 and a 1-year high of $323.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.07). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 80.20%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total value of $211,617.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 6.01%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.