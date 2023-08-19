Nano-X Imaging Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 17,127 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 138% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,199 call options.

Institutional Trading of Nano-X Imaging

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,202,000 after acquiring an additional 383,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,810,000 after acquiring an additional 114,958 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 686,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 404,362 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after buying an additional 36,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Friday.

Nano-X Imaging Stock Performance

NASDAQ NNOX opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average is $11.61. Nano-X Imaging has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $480.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 1,034.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.85%. The business had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

See Also

