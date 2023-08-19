NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.63.

NBT Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NBT Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $48.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.41. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.27%.

Insider Activity at NBT Bancorp

In related news, EVP Amy Wiles sold 2,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,544.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NBT Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,994,000 after acquiring an additional 56,332 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,512,000 after acquiring an additional 96,461 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,095,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,750,000 after acquiring an additional 61,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,980,000 after buying an additional 159,606 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,712,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

See Also

