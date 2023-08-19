NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) PT Raised to $42.00 at Piper Sandler

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on NBT Bancorp from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NBT Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.63.

NBT Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.52. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average is $35.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NBT Bancorp

In other NBT Bancorp news, EVP Amy Wiles sold 2,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Further Reading

