Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Arcellx from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Arcellx from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Arcellx from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLX opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.45. Arcellx has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of -0.69.

In other news, insider Rami Elghandour sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $115,102.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,201.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $95,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,491.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rami Elghandour sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $115,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,201.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,468 shares of company stock valued at $13,765,370 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter worth approximately $56,317,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arcellx by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,841,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,364,000 after buying an additional 1,243,434 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,059,000 after buying an additional 449,846 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Arcellx by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,683,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,666,000 after buying an additional 1,389,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,291,000 after acquiring an additional 380,128 shares during the last quarter.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

