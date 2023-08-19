Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 1,572 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 74.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,692 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,222,866,000 after buying an additional 120,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $966,059,000 after buying an additional 183,575 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,312,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $791,774,000 after buying an additional 407,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,269,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $872,709,000 after buying an additional 175,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Target from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.20.

Target Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $131.21 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $124.96 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

