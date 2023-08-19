Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 327 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV opened at $48.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.09.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

