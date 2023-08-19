Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 4,059 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 148.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock opened at $92.80 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.49 and a 200 day moving average of $89.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.55.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

