Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in TransUnion by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in TransUnion by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 35,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Performance

NYSE:TRU opened at $77.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.33. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $82.27.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.64 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $67,055.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,904.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $154,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,360.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $67,055.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,904.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,535 shares of company stock worth $2,725,935. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.53.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

