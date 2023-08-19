Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 124.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

MO stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

