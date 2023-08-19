Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 104 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $1,888,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in FedEx by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 98,628 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 12,290 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. UBS Group raised their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

FedEx Trading Down 0.9 %

FDX opened at $262.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.48 and a 200 day moving average of $230.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

