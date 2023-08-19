Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 4,059 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 148.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,740,000 after buying an additional 2,448,301 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,363,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 764,129 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,005,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,194,000 after acquiring an additional 700,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,560,000 after acquiring an additional 660,142 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.55.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $92.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

