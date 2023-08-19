Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys New Stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIVI. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $259,000.

Get Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF alerts:

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

DIVI stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $406.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.00. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 52 week low of $21.85 and a 52 week high of $30.61.

About Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.