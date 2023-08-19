Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 6,526 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,698,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 100.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 11.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $133.93 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $156.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.24.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.17.

In other news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,910.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,965 shares of company stock worth $1,882,113 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

