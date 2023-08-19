Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Pentair by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Pentair by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Pentair by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Pentair by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 43,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $66.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $71.82.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $2,328,006.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,690 shares in the company, valued at $549,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pentair from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

